Commissioners to meet on Monday

Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet at 9 a.m. on July 27.

The court will make the annual appointments to the county historical commission and present a 2019 distinguished service award.

Three interlocal agreements are up for yearly review between the county and the City of Bowie , Nocona General Hospital and Saint Jo Volunteer Fire Department ambulance services. An agreement with the Helen Farabee Centers also will be considered.

The court will discuss changing the job description of the Federal Emergency Management Agency project manager.

Other topics on Monday’s agenda include: Consider option fees for 2021 request by the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles; canvass the July 14 party primary runoff results; bid from Kevin Ramsey for six lots in Oak Shores; request to vacate portions of the road in unit II, Hillcrest Lake Subdivision and a budget workshop.