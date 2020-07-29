County commissioners hear hefty budget requests

By BARBARA GREEN

Montague County Commissioners discussed some significant requests during Monday’s budget workshop, with no final decision made as they await the pending arrival of the certified property values.

The workshop was conducted at the end of Monday’s regular agenda. Sheriff Marshall Thomas, District Attorney Casey Polhemus, County Attorney Clay Riddle and Veteran Service Officer Colm Murphy all presented their major requests.

Sheriff Thomas introduced Jordan Nickel of Spillman, a software company that offers law enforcement management programs. Thomas previously told the court the present Justice Solutions program has only seven licenses which limits access by the staff, which creates delays and does not allow for efficient work flow.

Four licenses are in use at all times with two in dispatch and two in the jail.

Nickel said the initial implementation is $231,000 with a $33,000 annual fee for maintenance and upgrades. The company also has several options to finance the program costs across three and five years.

