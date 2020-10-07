County COVID-19 active cases rises to 9

Montague County’s COVID-19 active cases continue to mount rising to nine and County Health Authority Dr. Delbert McCaig said he expected it to climb.

As of 10 a.m. on July 10 McCaig said the latest reports show there are a total of 31 cases for the county, but of that number nine are active. However, due to lagging test reports four of those will have completed their quarantine period by Friday with the remainder running until July 14 and July 15.

“We are getting a lot of positives at the clinic, I would say about one positive a day. Many are young in their 20s and some attended weddings and funerals or work in the public where they were exposed,” he said.

McCaig continued the state results and postings continue to be about five days behind. Of the active cases four are in Bowie, four in Nocona and one in Sunset. On Friday the Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 dashboard shows 25 total cases and nine active at noon.