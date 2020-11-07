County eligible for $389,197 in second grant round

Montague County Commissioners will consider participating in the County Transportation Infrastructure Fund grant, as they examine the funding agreement during its 9 a.m. July 13 meeting.

The county is eligible for $365,179 in a second round of road repair funding, but that has expanded slightly to $389,197. The court will receive notice of the grant award to all precincts during the Monday meeting.

This meeting will be available through videolink available on the county website at: co.montague.tx.us.

In the original CTIF program in 2014 Montague County received $2,664,128 to fix roads damaged by energy production work.

The 2020 round has $250 million budgeted across 254 counties, however, if all of them do not participate the county’s portion could increase. There is an 80-20 match with the county.

County officials applied back in April and this time the process was much simpler and did not require the creation of reinvestment zones. There were some 220 county roads impacted by the funding.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.