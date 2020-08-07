County gets exemption; three active cases added

Even as Montague County was granted a mask exemption due to less than 20 active COVID-19 cases, three new active cases were reported Tuesday.

The county total went up to 25 Tuesday with four cases added since last Thursday. County Health Authority Dr. Delbert McCaig reported three are active: Female, 21, Bowie; male, 25, Bowie and male, 22, Sunset.

The case of a 16-year-old female was added, but she completed the quarantine period on July 5. McCaig anticipates more after the July 4th holiday.

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday Montague County had only three active cases.

According to the Texas Division of Emergency Management and the governor’s order, Montague County is exempt from the governor’s requirement to wear face coverings in public.

Montague County Judge Kevin Benton applied for the exemption on July 2.

Other nearby mask-exempt counties are Archer, Clay and Jack.