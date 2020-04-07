County Judge files exemption for mask mandate

Governor Greg Abbott today issued an Executive Order requiring all Texans to wear a face covering over the nose and mouth in public spaces in counties with 20 or more positive COVID-19 cases, with few exceptions.

As of 9 a.m. on July 3 Montague County had six active cases reported through the Department of Health and Human Services. With that number intact the county can file for an exemption on the mask requirement.

Montague County Judge Kevin Benton said he submitted the exemption form at 4 p.m. on Thursday. With Friday a holiday for July 4th, he anticipates it probably will not be processed until next week.

While the county could be exempt some citizens should remember the masks when they travel to other areas. Wichita County has implemented a mask requirement with 273 active cases. Cooke County has 19, while Wise has 11, Jack has seven and Clay has three.

