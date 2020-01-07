County Judge says county can stay at 75 % opening for its restaurants; new cases confirmed

By BARBARA GREEN

New Montague County Judge Kevin Benton jumped into the fray just a few days after taking the oath of office as he fielded phone calls Friday about how Governor Greg Abbott’s Friday executive order impacts the local area.

In that order Abbott closed all bars and similar establishments which receive more than 51 percent of their gross receipts from the sale of alcoholic beverages. However, these businesses may remain open for delivery and take-out, including alcoholic beverages.

Restaurants may remain open for dine-in service, but at 50 percent of indoor capacity beginning June 29 instead of the previously allowed 75 percent. Outdoor gatherings of 100 or more people must be approved by local governments with certain exceptions.

Benton issued a letter Monday outlining the limits within Montague County based on case count. He explained counties with a current attestation filed with and approved by the State Department of Health and Human Services regarding the minimal cases of COVID-19, will remain at the 75 percent occupancy rate.

“Montague County falls within that classification. In paragraph five of the order, any outdoor gathering in excess of 100 people, other than those set forth in paragraphs one, two or four (a lengthy set of activities covered by the executive

order) must be authorized by the mayor if within the incorporated city limits or the county judge if the activity is proposed in

the unincorporated area of the county,” stated Benton.

Those stipulations could change if the county’s case totals continue to escalate.

Dr. Delbert McCaig, county health authority, reported as of June 30 there are 18 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county and four probable for a total of 22.

Within those cases there has been one fatality, a Sunset area resident, and the remainder have reportedly recovered and almost all are out of quarantine.

