There was a 14.88 percent turnout of voters for Tuesday’s Texas party primary runoff elections delayed from their May date to July.

A total of 2,011 voters cast ballots Tuesday out of the 13,519 registered voters in Montague County. With only one county race on the runoff ballot, the low turnout was not unexpected.

Voters decided three races on the Democratic ticket and two on the Republican.

