COVID-19 case update

Montague County’s COVID-19 tally grew later this week expanding to 48 total cases with eight of those active.

Montague County Health Authority Dr. Delbert McCaig said the July 24 morning report from the Department of Health and Human Services notes seven confirmed cases were added to the numbers since the Wednesday report in The Bowie News. McCaig said six more have tested positive from the clinic, but are not yet on the state list.

From that list six active cases are from Bowie, one from Sunset and one from Nocona. In these cases their quarantine ending times range from July 24, July 25, 26, 27 and 28.