Early voting continues through July 10

Early voting for the July 14 party primary runoff election began Wednesday and through noon Thursday 153 ballot has been cast.

Runoff voting continues through July 10. Ballots may be cast in only one location for early voting in the Montague County Annex Community Room in Montague. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Fridays.

County voters have six races to decide. The winners will face off against the other primary winners in the November general election.

You do not have to have voted in the March election to vote in the runoff; however, if you did vote, you must vote in the same party runoff. For example if you voted Republican you may only vote in the Republican race.

That specific party affiliation is retained by a voter for one year.

