Family fun with fudgsicles

(Family Features) Planning snacks you can enjoy with your children is a winning parenting strategy for spending more time together while creating tasty treats.

Take it a step further with a recipe like these Homemade Fudgsicles, which are an ideal example of an easy treat made with the goodness of real milk kids can help make, giving them an added incentive to enjoy moments together. To help your children reach the recommended 2-3 servings of dairy each day, serve with a glass of milk.

Find more snack recipes at milkmeansmore.org.

Watch video to see how to make this recipe!

Homemade Fudgsicles

Recipe courtesy of Milk Means More

Total time: 10 minutes plus 12 hours chill time

Servings: 12

3 cups milk

1 cup sugar

3/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1/4 cup honey

1/4 teaspoon salt

12 ice pop sticks

In pot over medium heat, heat milk, sugar, cocoa powder, honey and salt, stirring often, until sugar dissolves. Remove from heat and cool to room temperature. Pour into ice pop molds and insert sticks then freeze until firm, about 12 hours. Remove ice pops from molds and place in freezer-safe bag until ready to eat.

SOURCE:

United Dairy Industry of Michigan