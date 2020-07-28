Finnis “Steve” Long

November 8, 1944 – July 23, 2020

BOWIE – Finis “Steve” Long, 75, Bowie, TX died on July 23, 2020.

A graveside service was at 9 a.m. on July 27 at Saint Peter Lutheran Cemetery in Bowie, with the Rev. Larry Knobloch officiating. The family received friends from 2-4 p.m. on July 26 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

Long was born Nov. 8, 1944 in Decatur to Marvin and Marjorie (Brown) Long. He grew up in Montague and Jack Counties. On Jan. 4, 1964 he married Doris Roth in Dallas. As a younger man, he worked alongside his wife as a welder, together they built many barns and fences. Later in life he operated heavy equipment and worked on the pipeline.

He is preceded in death by his father, Finis Long, mother, Marge Boyd and his sister, Janice Hunt.

Long is survived by his wife of 56 years, Doris Long; children, Doug Long, Chanda Lee, Sherry Hammer, and Carla Hughes; sister, Lisa Brashear; aunt, Virginia Hunter; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to a charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.