Ad

Firefighters remember their friend in final call

07/24/2020 COUNTY LIFE 0

A long procession of law enforcement and firefighting units from across the area escorted the remains of Duncan Henderson to his home fire station at Ringgold and late to a Nocona Funeral Home for a memorial. Here the line arrives in downtown Bowie before going north. Henderson was killed in a one-vehicle rollover accident last week while enroute to a fire call. He was an assistant chief with the Ringgold VFD. After a stop at that station he was escorted to Nocona where fellow firefighters were in attendance to remember their friend. (Photo by Barbara Green)
Duncan Henderson

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2020 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes