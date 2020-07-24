Firefighters remember their friend in final call 07/24/2020 COUNTY LIFE 0 A long procession of law enforcement and firefighting units from across the area escorted the remains of Duncan Henderson to his home fire station at Ringgold and late to a Nocona Funeral Home for a memorial. Here the line arrives in downtown Bowie before going north. Henderson was killed in a one-vehicle rollover accident last week while enroute to a fire call. He was an assistant chief with the Ringgold VFD. After a stop at that station he was escorted to Nocona where fellow firefighters were in attendance to remember their friend. (Photo by Barbara Green) Duncan Henderson
