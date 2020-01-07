Firework shows planned in Montague County

Montague County will celebrate July 4th with a pair of fireworks shows at Nocona and Saint Jo.

Nocona

The Nocona Lions Club celebrates its 53rd year presenting a fireworks at Lake Nocona. The show is set up at Weldon Robb Park with the show at dark. A GoFundMe account has been set up by the club to accept donations to help fund the event.

The annual decorated boat parade also is planned at Lake Nocona on July 4. Everyone is invited to deck out your boat in red, white and blue to celebrate the holiday. Participants should line up in front of Snow’s Marina at 6 p.m. and parade at 6:15 p.m.

The route will go south on west side of lake to Jaycee Park, then cut across towards Nocona Hills, north up east bank to Boone Park, cross in front of dam to Benton Park, and then back to Snow’s to disperse.

Citizens are asked not to set off their personal fireworks in the Weldon Robb Park area since the Lions show will be set up in this spot. Families can go to Benton or Boone Park to avoid any safety issues.

Saint Jo

In nearby Saint Jo the fire department is getting ready for its fireworks spectacular at Boggess Park. Families are invited to bring their lawnchairs to the park for an evening of old fashioned fun, food, games, music and fireworks. Everyone is encouraged to social distance and take other precautions related to COVID-19.

The popular Firecracker 5K was cancelled for this year, but the fire department has added the “Covid Relief Run” on July 4. Registration is at 7:30 a.m. with the run at 8 a.m. The fee is $20. This is not a sanctioned race.

Those with questions may call 940-235-0653 or 940-995-2337 (Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

The kid’s patriotic parade will be at 10 a.m. on the town square. Anything non-motorized can participate as the children are invited to create the most patriotic entry. Places first, second and third will be awarded.

Beginning at 5 p.m. there will be live entertainment in Boggess Park. At 6 p.m. the homemade ice cream contest unveils the tops in the homemade goodies. A cash prize going to a local charity will be awarded for first-third place.