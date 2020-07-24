July 9, 1946 – July 20, 2020

BOWIE – Floyal (Burr) Scrogum, 74 went home to be with the Lord on July 20, 2020 at his home in Bowie, TX.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on July 25, 2020 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie, with Pastor Chuck Lysaker officiating. The burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie. The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. on July 24 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie

Floyal was born July 9, 1946 in Nocona to Johnny Franklin Scrogum and Mary Lou (Reynolds) Scrogum. He graduated from Bowie High School in 1965. Floyal married his high school sweetheart Kathy Gilmore on Dec. 31, 1965. He worked for 7-11, W.R. Grace and as an oilfield pumper, before going to work for Boeing/Labinal, until his retirement. Floyal loved working his farm and cattle. One of Floyal’s favorite things was coaching his son’s baseball. He enjoyed raising his grandsons, traveling and skiing. He was truly a loving husband, father, grandpa and papa.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his grandparents, brother, Gary Scrogum and nephew, Jason Scrogum.

Floyal is survived by his wife of 54 years, Kathy Scrogum; sons, Robert (Rusty) Scrogum, Jon Kelly Scrogum, Matthew Taylor Scrogum and Jon Tyler Scrogum; brother, Phil Scrogum; sister, Mary Francis Mayo, Jacksonville; nephew, Steven Scrogum; niece, Kristan Rhone and husband Chris, Leonard; two great-nephews and a great-niece; granddaughters Alisha Richardson and husband Shawn, McChord A.F.B., WA and Rebekah Payne, Bowie; and 10 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to God’s Table in Bowie or the church of your choice.

Paid publication

1418 Highway 59 N, Bowie, TX

(940) 872-9993

thewhitefamilyfuneralhome.com