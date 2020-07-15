Food, music festival hits town Saturday

The Reds, Whites & Brews and Food Trucks Too will be presented July 18 on the Trade Day grounds in Bowie with a change to the evening.

Reds, Whites & Brews and Food Trucks Too is moving to a 4 p.m. start with ticket booth located under the covered trade days building behind the community center.

There also will be a Piston Heads Auto Club Show and Shine with an award for People’s Choice.

Satisfy your food cravings with a wide menu variety of hamburgers, tacos, BBQ, Cajun food, funnel cakes, snow cones and much more. There will be vendors from all across the area, focusing on local wineries and breweries giving guests that taste they have been searching found right here in our own backyard.

