Forestburg area man killed in tractor accident

A 24-year-old Forestburg man was killed in a tractor accident near Forestburg on June 25.

Montague County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jack Lawson said the accident occurred on 1044 New Harp Loop near Forestburg.

Officers were called to the scene after the family of Jake Wallace Toler, 24, found him in a hay field.

Lawson said it appears the truck and trailer with the tractor got stuck and as Toler was unloading the tractor when it flipped on top of him.

Lawson said when Toler did not come home after dark the family went to look for him about 10 p.m. and found him.

A funeral service for Toler is planned for 2 p.m. on July 1 at the Montague County Cowboy Church.

