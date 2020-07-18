Friends recalls firefighter’s humor, meticulous nature

Duncan Henderson

By BARBARA GREEN

It was a heart-wrenching moment this week as volunteer firefighters arrived on a crash scene to find one of their own had been killed in the accident.

Duncan Cameron Henderson, 65, member of the Ringgold Volunteer Fire Department, died in a one-vehicle rollover accident on Crenshaw Road during the early morning hours of Wednesday when he was reportedly responding to a grass fire call.

This Ringgold volunteer firefighter is being remembered by his friends for his humor and his attention to detail, as well as his enthusiasm for being a firefighter. Henderson has been a member of the Ringgold VFD five years and served as assistant chief. He loved dogs, often traveling around with his own beloved collie. He also was a pilot with his own small plane.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

