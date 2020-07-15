Ad

Fuel tanks installed at Bowie Airport

07/15/2020 NEWS 0

The new aviation fuel tanks were put into place at the Bowie Municipal Airport Monday. These two,10,000-gallon tanks will replace the 30-plus year old underground tanks pumping system. The new pumping system is being installed this week, which will allow customers to purchase two types of fuel at any time using a credit card. The new tanks also eliminate costly maintenance and insurance on the underground tanks. Installers maneuver the tanks into place on the new six-inch concrete pad. (Photos by Barbara Green)

These men move the tank into place on the new slab.
This is the new Avgas pump system that will be plumbed to the new tanks.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2020 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes