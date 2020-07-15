Fuel tanks installed at Bowie Airport

The new aviation fuel tanks were put into place at the Bowie Municipal Airport Monday. These two,10,000-gallon tanks will replace the 30-plus year old underground tanks pumping system. The new pumping system is being installed this week, which will allow customers to purchase two types of fuel at any time using a credit card. The new tanks also eliminate costly maintenance and insurance on the underground tanks. Installers maneuver the tanks into place on the new six-inch concrete pad. (Photos by Barbara Green)

These men move the tank into place on the new slab.