Gold-Burg hires new boy’s athletic director

Gold-Burg Independent School District found their guy as Joe Helms takes over the boy’s athletic director position.

Gold-Burg officially named him to the position after a meeting Thursday night. Helms brings 25 years of experience to the Bears program, recently coming off eight years at Grandfalls-Royalty.

Besides just experience coaching, Helms is also the president of the Texas Six-Man Coaches Association and in administration.

He has 15 total years of experience working in administration. He also has stops at Bryson, Grady, Dawson, New Home and Dell City as well.

During his time around the state he ran into Chad Tallon, who Gold-Burg just hired as its principal. That relationship combined with his desire to get back into coaching made the Gold-Burg job appealing. After planning to go into retirement following a battle with colon cancer last year that is still ongoing despite positive strides, he felt good enough to concentrate on coaching coming to Gold-Burg.

Superintendent Kim Williams is excited about Helms coming to Gold-Burg. His resume is long and impressive working at small schools in the past.

