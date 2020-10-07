April 21, 1948 – July 8, 2020

MONTAGUE – Helen Louisa Hudson, 72, Montague, TX, went home to be with the Lord on July 8, 2020 in Wichita Falls, TX.

A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on July 13 at the First Baptist Church in Sunset with Pastor Dennis Pellet officiating. The burial will follow at Montague Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. on July 12 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

Hudson was born April 21, 1948 in Fulton, NY to Jim and Irene (Holden) Rose. She married Lester Hudson on Nov. 28, 1986 in Salona. She worked for Haggar Slack Company in Bowie for 19 years as a seamstress.

She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Dennis Rose and twin sister Ellen Revoir.

Hudson is survived by her husband, Lester Hudson, Montague; sons, Ed Merritt, Bowie, William Merritt, North Dakota, James Breeden, Montague and Phillip Merritt, North Dakota; two brothers; five sisters; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials can be made to the First Baptist Church of Sunset at P.O. Box 217 Sunset, 76270.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.