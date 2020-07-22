High school state bass tournament canceled

The Red River High School Bass Club had two teams who were supposed to be heading to the state tournament this weekend at Lake Belton.

Instead, the state tournament is another casualty of COVID-19. The Texas High School Bass Association decided on July 9 the state tournament would be canceled.

With two-thirds of the field coming from places with the most cases like Dallas/Fort Worth and Houston areas, the board decided it was safest to not hold the event.

The two teams that qualified were Shane Chitwood/Cole Scribner and Gunnar ValVerde/Baylen Faris.

The Chitwood/Scribner team finished first out of 172 teams at the regional fishing tournament at Lake Ray Roberts on June 22.

ValVerde/Faris finished 43rd overall to qualify.