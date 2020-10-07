January 13, 1920 – July 5, 2020

GAINESVILLE – Ila Wood, 100, died on July 5, 2020 in Gainesville, TX.

There was a graveside service at 1 p.m. on July 10, 2020 at Citizens Cemetery in Clarendon officiated by Minister Jack McBride.

Wood was born on Jan. 13, 1920 in Donley County, TX to Van Dale and Pearle Perdue Roy. She worked in the meat department at Ideal Foods in Pampa, TX. Wood was a Baptist all of her life being a member of many churches in Texas also helping with numerous groups including RAs and GAs. She married John Henry Wood on Dec. 3, 1938 in Clarendon, TX.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Henry Wood, her parents, Van Dale and Pearle Perdue Roy, brother, Ferris “Bud” Glen Roy (a WWII casualty), sister, Essie Perkins and one grandchild.

She is survived by her sons, Wayne Wood, Nocona and Carroll Wood, Sherman; five grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church, c/o Dave Woodbury, 511 Cooke St., Nocona.