December 2, 1963 – June 30, 2020

PRICE – John Clay Williams, 56, Price, TX, passed away June 30, 2020 in Price, TX.

A public viewing will be from 2-7 p.m, July 6 at White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

John was born Dec. 2, 1963 in Bowie. He was quite active during his younger life.

Motorcycle riding, sports, music and DJing put him through college.

John then joined the family business, Lone Star Bus Lines, as office manager and later as a tour bus driver, his favorite job at Lone Star.

John was preceded in death by his wife of 26 years, Stephanie Williams and his father, Jerry D. Williams.

He is survived by his son, John Bradley Williams, Kerrville; daughters, Kristin Blair Williams, Fort Worth, Kaley Brooke Williams, Apache Junction, AZ, Kimberly Lynne Williams, Tyler; step-daughter, Jennifer Michelle Glaspie, Tyler; mother, Lynne Williams, Tyler; brother, David Williams, Whitehouse and seven grandchildren.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie, TX.

