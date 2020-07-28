March 26, 1919 – July 24, 2020

Juanita Crenshaw Uselton Roberson, 101, died on July 24, 2020 in Nocona, TX.

The visitation was at 2 p.m. at Bethel Baptist Church in Nocona on July 26, 2020. The funeral service followed at Bethel Baptist Church at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Patrick Hill officiating. Interment followed at Nocona Cemetery.

The pallbearers were Ronnie Bay Uselton, Donnie Joe Uselton, Chris Lee Uselton, Casey Don Uselton, Holt Uselton, Gibson Lovett, Alec Uselton and Keaton Nickerson. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jimmy Kennedy, Robert Fenoglio, Donald Ray Fenoglio, Ben Hill and Paul Lamar.

Roberson was born on March 26, 1919 in Belcherville to Lionel Preston and Cecil Miles Crenshaw. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Nocona and later attended Bethel Baptist Church. She married Chris Alec Uselton in 1934. He preceded her in death in the summer of 1982. She later married Ross Roberson in 1990.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Chris Alec Uselton, her second husband Ross Roberson, daughter, Linda Bay, infant son, Joe Boy Uselton, siblings, Lee, Jack, Billy Joe, Bonnie “Tooter” and Cecil Bay “Sassy” Crenshaw and one great-grandson.

She is survived by her son, Tom Uselton, Nocona; five grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and nine great-great grandchildren.

Memorial donations may be made to Meals on Wheels, The Carpenter’s Shop, 400 Boston, Nocona or Bethel Baptist Church, 310 7th St., Nocona.