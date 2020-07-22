Although the hot dog doesn’t always get a lot of respect, Americans eat an estimated 20 billion of them every year. That’s roughly 70 per person.

That’s enough to get the lowly tube steak some formal recognition — July 22 is National Hot Dog Day.

In honor of the day, here are a few random hot dog facts:

• During peak picnic and cookout season, from Memorial Day to Labor Day, Americans consume about 7 billion hot dogs.

• About 15% of hot dogs are purchased from street vendors and 9% are purchased at ballparks.

• Hot dogs were first sold at baseball games in 1893.

• Hot dogs were one of the first foods eaten on the moon.

• Mickey Mouse’s first on-screen words were “Hot dog! Hot dog!” in the 1929 cartoon, “The Karnival Kid.”