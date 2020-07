It’s time for the 18th annual July Jam on July 25 in the West Hall of the Bowie Community Center.

Tickets are $12 each. Doors open at 6 p.m. with funds raised benefitting the Championship Fiddlers Contest at the Chicken and Bread Days Heritage Festival on Oct. 3.

Guests enjoy a chicken tender meal and a silent auction and bake sale until 8:30 p.m.