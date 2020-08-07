Kleinhans commits to West Texas A&M

One of the most acclaimed athletes in the county, Nocona’s Averee Kleinhans, announced last week on social media her commitment to play college basketball at West Texas A&M heading into her senior year.

“The college that I will be committing to is the place that feels the most like home,” Kleinhans posted. “They have an amazing coaching staff, an amazing support system and a tradition of winning.”

Averee, the daughter of Angela and Wes Kleinhans, has been turning heads since on the court since her freshman year in not just basketball but volleyball. She has been named to the all-state team all three years in basketball and twice in volleyball the last two years.

During that time Kleinhans has helped the Lady Indians to back-to-back district titles as well as trips to the regional quarterfinals in girls basketball. Her junior year she averaged 24.8 points, 11.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. She broke the school scoring record against Holliday this past year scoring 46 points, a record that was set by her grandma, Glenna Clay.

