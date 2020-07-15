Locals ready ‘Back the Blue’ event for July 21

Local residents are invited to take part in a “Back the Blue” event on July 21 in Bowie.

Organizers said the event is two-fold providing an opportunity to show support to the members of the Bowie Police Department, but also to allow residents to meet the officers and open up better lines of communication.

Funds raised from the evening will be donated to the department to use for equipment or training that may not be budgeted or to assist in the event an officer is injured or killed

Back the Blue will be from 6-8 p.m. on July 21 at the finance building parking lot at 303 N. Mason.

The evening opens with a prayer and comments from Pastor John Little of Victory Church, who also serves as police department chaplain. Mayor Gaylynn Burris will begin a welcome.

Chief Guy Green will be introduced and the officers will be recognized. Chase the Police Dog from Paw Patrol also will attend to meet the children.

Dillon Steen, one of the event organizers, said all Bowie citizens and businesses are encouraged to put out blue ribbons on their homes, businesses and cars as a symbol of support for the police.

Jason Love is providing chopped barbecue sandwiches and chips for sale with a portion going to the police fund. Other goodies will be offered during the evening.