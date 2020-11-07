Looking back: 1960 Bowie boy’s track team

This is the last story in The Bowie News looking back series on sports teams that accomplished big things for their communities.

The last team we are looking at is Bowie High School’s 1959-60 boy’s track team that would win the program’s first and so far only team title.

If you have any memories of this team or time in Bowie’s history, we would love to hear from you.

The 1960 Bowie Jackrabbits track team was coming into the 1960 year with some confidence.

Bowie was returning the most of the 440-yard relay team that had advanced to state the previous year that consisted of Jerry Miller, Glenn Chokas, Jimmy Hacker, Johnny Floyd and Tim Hall.

Butch Swinson replaced Floyd and the team would win not only win the gold medal, but set a 2A record with a time of 42.5 seconds.

To bring home the team title, Miller would go on to win individual gold medals in both the 100-yard and 220-yard sprints.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.