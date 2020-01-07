Make it a safe July 4th when using fireworks

As families get ready to set off fireworks to celebrate the first big holiday of the summer, officials in the county’s three incorporated cities of Bowie, Nocona and Saint Jo remind everyone it is illegal to set off fireworks within the city limits.

Those who violate these ordinances may receive a citation for a Class C misdemeanor carrying a fine of up to $500.

Fireworks may be discharged out in the country, but be cautious of their use to avoid any wildfire or injury. In the Bowie area, fireworks may be discharged at Selma Park on Lake Amon G. Carter on July 4. Discharge at other times may result in a ticket from city police who patrol the park.

Please be cautious of possible wildfires due to the dry, windy condition. Keep water available nearby when using fireworks.

