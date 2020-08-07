MCTAD submits its appraisal, collection budgets

The only budget that touches every taxing entity in Montague County has been submitted to those groups and awaits approval.

A proposed budget from the Montague County Tax Appraisal District received its first yes votes last week by the Bowie Independent School District Board of Trustees and Montague County Commissioners and it awaits on several pending agendas.

The MCTAD appraises all property in the county and related overlapping districts in Clay, Jack and Cooke Counties. County entities included in the budget include: Cities of Bowie, Nocona and Saint Jo; school districts in Alvord, Bowie, Forestburg, Gold-Burg, Montague, Nocona, Prairie Valley, Saint Jo and Slidell; Montague County and the Nocona Hospital District.

Appraisal district costs are shared among those entities based on their tax levy and amount of parcels sent out by the MCTAD.

The district also collects taxes for seven entities across the county. See that budget also in this story.

Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.