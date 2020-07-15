Montague County finalizes state road repair grant

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienwsonline.com

Montague County hopes to receive nearly $390,000 to help make road repairs as it completes an application for the second round of state funding.

The commissioner’s court approved a resolution that will wrap up the process and move the precincts closer to $389,197 which they are eligible for in the Country Infrastructure Fund grant program. The first grants were given back in 2014 when so many counties across the state experienced major road damage due to the boom in energy production. Montague County received $2.6 million in that round.

Last year, the State Legislature approved $224,500,000 for the new program. Counties will have to provide a 20 percent match.

Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.