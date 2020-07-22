Montague County sports will not be delayed

On Tuesday the official news came from the University Interscholastic League that fall high school sports will happen at this time in Texas.

Schools in the 1A-4A classification will have no delay in starting or playing their practices or season.

Football and volleyball programs can start practices on Aug. 3 like normal. Football games can start Aug. 27 and volleyball games can start Aug. 10.

While not given a specific date to start practices, team tennis and cross country are also both free to start running at or playing in official tournaments starting Aug. 17.

For school districts in classifications 5A-6A, practices for football and volleyball will not start until Sept. 7.

With all of the schools in Montague County falling in the 1A-4A classification, at the moment it looks like there will be no delay once August comes around.

The plan leaves open the possibility for some districts to be flexible incase something comes up. The full press release is on the UIL website.

To read the full press release, click the link.