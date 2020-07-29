Montague Youth Rodeo finish summer series

Saturday was the final event in Montague County’s Cowboy Church Youth Rodeo summer series.

Beyond competing for just that day, it was the final time competitors could earn points towards the overall total.

Awards were given to top finishers in each event, as well as the top all around boy and girl competitor in each age group.

The top all around boy and girl in the lead line division was Price Johnson and Wheyzbrie Nilson. In the eight-and-under division Calli Blessing was named the all around girl and Jhett Hettinger was named all around boy.

In the 9-12 age group, Cayne Blessing and Kadie Dugan were named all around boy and girl. In the 13-18 division Tomi Womack and Kasch Johnson earned the all around girl and boy awards.



To see results from Saturday and the overall series winners in each event, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.