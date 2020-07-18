More positive cases pending for Montague County

Active cases of COVID-19 continue to grow in Montague County with six active as of noon Friday, and another eight “pending positive” reports according to Montague County Health Authority Dr. Delbert McCaig.

Of those six active cases, two were scheduled to come out of quarantine on July 17, and the other four on July 19, 20, 22 and 24. McCaig said they will see at least another eight positive cases which were tested at the local clinic.

He has turned those results in to the state health service, but the department is still running about five to eight days to get the information confirmed on where the person is recovering and adding it to the state reporting. These numbers change up to twice a day when the Department of Health and Human Services makes updates.

Montague County remains exempt for the state-mandated masks and continues to reopen some businesses at 75 percent based on active case count. However, if the numbers climb that could change.

Counties with less than 20 active cases were allowed an exemption for masks in public places.