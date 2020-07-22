New home market on the rise; larger homes, tiny home driving it

By BARBARA GREEN

Despite a five-month pandemic that has halted business and slowed supply chains and a May tornado that destroyed businesses and homes, Bowie appears to be experiencing a building boom with more than a dozen new homes under construction or recently completed within the last year.

Reviewing the permit fee list from Oct. 1, 2019 through June 29, 2020 reveals building permits for new residential homes totaling $1,334,000. The average home building value is $166,750 with a low of $75,000 to a high of $350,000.

Two of the building permits were pulled in October and December, one in January, two in March, April and May, and one in June most in the midst of the pandemic

The single-family homes are spread out across the community. Four are under construction in the Northpark subdivision; two have been built and one more is under construction at Jackson and London Streets; two are up for sale on Jefferson Street; one is completed on Sanders and one on Pillar and two are under construction on East Clay.

There may be others, but this story focuses on those permitted in this fiscal year through the end of June.

