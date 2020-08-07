Outdoor movie night this Friday in Bowie

Downtown Outdoor Movie Night has even more fun surprises in store for the public on July 10. Not only is the movie free, but also the concessions offer that perfect treat for those craving snow cones, hot dogs, popcorn and candy.

For the July showing at dusk (around 8:45 p.m.) will be a family and pet classic, “Homeward Bound.”

Prior to the showing, there will be an Adopt-A-Pet opportunity hosted by the Bowie Animal Shelter starting at 7 p.m. downtown in the Customer Service Center (finance parking lot). Find that furry, snuggly friend to bring home and love.

“We are excited about the upcoming events Community Development continues to bring to our town,” said Bowie Community Development Board President Traci Robertson. “From Outdoor Movie Night to our second Annual Reds, Whites, & Brews and Food Trucks Too! to the ever-popular July Jam tradition, this next month will be full of great activities for all.”

In “Homeward Bound,” a pup, a cat and a golden retriever embark on a long trek through the rugged wilderness mountains in a quest to reach home and their beloved owners. Bring blankets and lawn chairs for this fun, free movie on the inflatable screen.