PPP loans help retain 900-plus jobs in the county

By BARBARA GREEN

A large number of retail, service and manufacturing firms across Montague County received payroll protection loans helping them to retain more than 900 jobs from the U.S. Government through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

CARES was passed to address the economic fallout from the shutdowns and shelter-in-place imposed earlier this spring. More than $600 million of the $2 billion CARES Act was set aside for businesses to protect the jobs on their payroll. Retaining jobs also enabled many businesses to continue whereas they may have been in jeopardy without that assistance.

The list of PPP loans was released by the U.S. Treasury Department after several major newspapers sued the Small Business Administration to have access to that data. The disclosure covers each of the 4.9 million PPP loans that have been made.

According to the SBA the loan categories from $150,000 to $10 million accounted for nearly 75 percent of the loan dollars.

