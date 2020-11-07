Reds, Whites & Brews and Food Trucks Too readied

By CINDY ROLLER

The Reds, Whites and Brews and Food Trucks Too return for the second year on July 18 to the Trade Day grounds in Bowie with even more activities added to the schedule.

Bowie Community Development welcomes the rescheduled Jim Bowie Days Rodeo Open 4D Barrel Race to the day’s event lineup with expos from 5:30 to 7:15 p.m. and race at 7:30 p.m. in the Bowie Rodeo Arena.

The Reds, Whites and Brews and Food Trucks Too event is moving to the evening this year with a 4 p.m. start with ticket booth located under the green pavilion along with the Piston Heads Auto Club Exhibit with awards for People’s Choice.

Satisfy your cravings with a wide menu variety of hamburgers, tacos, BBQ, Cajun food, funnel cakes, snow cones and much more. There will be vendors from all across the area, focusing on local wineries and breweries giving guests that taste they have been searching found right here in our own backyard. Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.