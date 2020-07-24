July 18, 1953 – July 17, 2020

BOWIE – Richard Wayne Geeslin, 66, Bowie, TX died July 17, 2020.

The family has chosen arrangements with cremation, arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home, Bowie.

Geeslin was born July 18, 1953 in Fort Worth to Alvie “Bill” and Joyce (Curry) Geeslin. As a young man, he started out as a sack boy for Diamond Food Stores in Azle. Later in life he owned and operated Pantry Food Store in Bowie, for six years. He also worked as a dairyman and owned Dairy Land Farm in Decatur.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Mac and Joyce Howard, daughter, Amy Geeslin and father Bill Geeslin.

Richard is survived by his wife, Nancy Geeslin, Bowie; children, Chris Phillips, Fort Worth, Randy Geeslin, Roanoke, Angie Lawler, Decatur, Cody Baumeister and Trey Baumeister, both Bowie, Stacy Bounds, Brock and Shelly Renaud, Decatur; 14 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brother Ronnie Geeslin and sister Brenda Geeslin, both Chico.