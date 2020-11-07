Rinehart promoted

Nocona decided to hire from within as the Indians promoted Leslie Rinehart to head baseball coach this week.

Athletic Director Rick Weaver felt like the young and enthusiastic Rinehart was what the program needed.

“He works extremely hard,” Weaver said. “He has a great relationship with the players already. He has some ideas on what to do with the program that sound really great. I know he will do a great job.”

This is Rinehart’s first varsity head coaching job and in only his second year at both Nocona and in coaching, he realizes how big this opportunity is for him.

Coming from Snyder, Rinehart grew up in not just a baseball town but family.

“I played for several coaches who I believe will be in the Hall of Fame one day,” Rinehart said. “Not just that, my dad had me fielding groundballs on our own at age nine so I have grown up around the game all of my life.”

He hopes that enthusiasm rubs off on the Nocona program.

“We have American made gloves made in our town so I see a lot of potential to get some traditions going in Nocona,” Rinehart said. “I want to build a championship mentality here. Not just a we are going to go play baseball to have fun. We will have fun, but we want to aim to build a winning mentality as well.”

