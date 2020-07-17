Road work to begin Monday

U.S. 287 between Bowie and Fruitland Road will get preventative maintenance work done during the next two weeks. Starting July 20 a TxDOT contractor will start seal coating both the Northbound and Southbound lanes of US 287 in this three-mile stretch of freeway. Brannan Paving Co. was awarded the $660,000 contract.

The paving is expected to start and complete the week of July 20th. Lane striping and raised reflectorized pavement markers will go down the week of July 27th. The contractor plans to be finished by July 31st weather permitting.

Traffic detours will only consist of lane closures throughout the job. Motorists are reminded to stay cautious and follow the Move Over Slow Down Law. Therefore, speeds must be reduced to just 50 mph to be compliant and slower if necessary for driver and worker safety.

The Move Over law requires motorists to move out of the lane closest to construction vehicles when possible or reduce their speed to 20 miles per hour below the posted limit. If the road does not offer multiple lanes, the driver must slow down. And the 20MPH lower speed will be the only choice for this roadway.