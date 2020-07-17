October 4, 1979 – July 12, 2020

NOCONA – Ryan Charles Haralson, 40, died on July 12, 2020 in Montague County TX.

A graveside service took place at 10 a.m. on July 16 at Center Point Cemetery in Montague County Texas officiated by Minister Jonathan Brown. Pallbearers were Aaron Hicks, Don Thomas, Tim Waldrip, Tim Thompkins, David Duck, Patrick Duck and Danson Cook. Honorary pallbearers were Raymond Frost, Mike Armstrong and Jerry Duncan. There was a visitation at 6-7 p.m. on July 15 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home in Nocona.

Haralson was born on Oct. 4, 1979 in Nocona to Richard Haralson and Carol Garrett Haralson. He was a farmer and rancher for most of his life and was a member of the Bonita Baptist Church.

He is survived by his father, Richard Haralson, Nocona; mother, Carol Garrett Haralson, Gainesville; step-mother, Anna Haralson, Nocona; sister, Rachel Haralson, New Braunfels; and one nephew.

Memorial donations may be made to Center Point Cemetery Association or Nocona Rural Fire Dept.