Saint Jo finishes top 25 in Lone Star Cup

Despite the high school sports school year not being able to finish spring sports, the University Interscholastic League put out Lone Star Cup results last week.

Only one area school was listed in the top 25 in its classification and that was Saint Jo.

The Lone Star Cup recognizes the top high schools in each UIL conference by adding points in achievements not just in sports but academics and music.

With COVID-19 canceling all events in mid March, only those events completed until then were taken into account. That unfortunately cut out any spring sports achievements and academic events.

The Panthers were tied with five other schools to round out the 25th spot among schools in 1A.

Athletic Director Mark Stevens was not aware and was hoping the school might have finished higher in the rankings if the spring sports and academics would have been completed.

“We try to be a well-rounded school and that is what the Lone Star Cup represents,” Stevens said. “We hopefully want to get into the top 10 so that we are one of those schools that excels in everything and not just a football school or a basketball school.”

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.