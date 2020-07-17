Summer Reading makes a last-minute change

Due to a last-minute change, the groundwater mobile education unit will not be available for the July 21 Bowie Library Summer Reading program.

However, youngsters can still enjoy a video storytime by visiting the library’s Facebook page as the staff reads a story. In addition, children can pick up a “take-home craft” at the library starting Tuesday morning. The video also will be on the library webpage at: bowiepubliclibrary.com.

The July 28 summer reading program also will make a location change from Meyer Park going to the community center west hall also at 10 a.m. That program will be the Creature Teacher with live animals.

COVID-19 restrictions continue to limit gatherings at the library, which prompted the changes.