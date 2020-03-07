Texas-Oklahoma Fair cancelled

Wichita Falls Founder Lions Club Announces Cancellation of 2020 Texas-Oklahoma Fair

Following consultation with city/county health officials, the decision has been made to cancel the 2020 Texas-Oklahoma Fair due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The five-day T-O Fair is one of the largest events held at the Wichita Falls MPEC each year. Due to the requirements of social distancing and sanitization requirements, the T-O Fair board came to the most difficult decision to err on the side of caution and cancel this year’s event.

The T-O Fair has been the chief fundraising activity of the Founder Lions Club for over 25 years, and funds raised through the event allow the organization to award scholarships to local students, as well as donations to various local non-profits.