Texas Tunes for Tornado Relief was a big success with a huge crowd attending the activities Monday night. There were games, water slides, auctions and live music and food. Funds will be distributed through the storm account at Legend Bank. See more photos in the weekend Bowie News. An estimated $11,500 was raised and will go to the storm relief fund at Legend Bank.

A large crowd filled the pavilion and surrounding area to enjoy the music, food and games.

Lots of great musical acts from local churches and communities performed.