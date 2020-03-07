August 6, 1946 – June 24, 2020

MUENSTER – Tom Fuhrmann, 74, Muenster TX, died on June 24, 2020.

Mass of Christian Burial took place at 11 a.m. on June 27, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. The burial followed at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Rosary and Vigil for Fuhrmann took place at 6 p.m. on June 26, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

He was born on Aug. 6, 1946 to Valentine Leo ‘Val’ Fuhrmann and Mary Elizabeth ‘Girlie’ (Endres) Fuhrmann. Fuhrmann was baptized at Sacred Heart Church; attended Sacred Heart School; and after one year at Subiaco Academy, he graduated from Sacred Heart HS in 1964. He married Gloria Gieb on April 20, 1968. He joined the U.S. Navy, and was a proud veteran of the Vietnam War era.

He was sent to Naval technical schools, where he earned what would be considered a college degree equivalent in electronics. His first job after the Navy was with Braniff Airlines, then he had a long career of more than 35 years at TXU.

He is preceeded in death by his parents, Valentine Leo Fuhrmann and Mary Elizabeth Fuhrmann.

He is survived by his wife, Gloria; daughters, Jennifer, Sulphur Springs and Brandi, Kandern, Germany; his brothers, Jim, Muenster, Fred, Denise, of Tyler, Bruce, Newport Beach, CA; sisters, Margie Fisher, Seattle, WA and Nancy Dye, Carrollton; and five grandchildren.