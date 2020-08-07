Vandals spray paint Nocona gravestone last week

Nocona Police are investigating this vandalism of a grave marker at Nocona Cemetery which was reported July 2. Terri Nail was heartbroken to see the paint on the marker for her son, who she said has been gone 20 years and her husband gone five years.

“I just hope they catch the person who did this. My husband and son did not deserve this. They were good people who didn’t hurt a soul,” said Nail.

The Nocona Fire Department assisted in getting the paint off the marker. BLM has become the acronym for Black Live Matters. The Nail family have no idea why the stone was targeted.